‘Temptation’-Tim De Pril voor tweede keer papa: “Welkom kleine prinses” CD/TDS

28 oktober 2018

15u02

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Tim De Pril (36), bekend van ‘Temptation Island’, is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. Zijn vrouw Melissa beviel van een dochtertje die de naam Liv kreeg. “Welkom op de wereld kleine meid”, klinkt het op Instagram. De pril en zijn levenspartner hebben al een zoontje van een jaar oud: Louis .

Tim nam in 2002 met zijn toenmalige vriendin Katrien Schotte deel aan ‘Temptation’. Hun relatie overleefde de verleidingen niet. Enkele jaren later scheef De Pril zich echter opnieuw in, maar dit keer als verleider. Door zijn deelnames stond hij nog lang daarna bekend als “Vlaanderens grootste casanova”.

Nadien reeg Tim de veroveringen aan elkaar, onder wie ook ex-Miss België Ann Van Elsen. Hij raakte z’n wilde haren evenwel kwijt: begin 2016 vroeg hij zijn 12-jaar-jongere vriendin Melissa ten huwelijk in... jawel, Thailand. Ze stapten in het huwelijksbootje, en enkele maanden later kwam er ook een zoontje Louis bij. Die werd nu, een jaar later, dus grote broer.