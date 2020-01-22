‘Temptation’-Rodanya bevallen van eerste kindje MVO

22 januari 2020

12u11 0 Showbizz ‘Temptation’-Rodanya is bevallen van haar eerste kindje. Dat nieuws maakte ze bekend via Instagram.

Ons kleine ventje is er eindelijk”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Zo ontzettend lief, mooi en nog zo klein. We zijn zo ontzettend trots op jou! Geboren op 20/01/2020. Alles gaat super goed en wij gaan nu even in alle rust genieten de aankomende weken.” Rodanya is nog steeds samen met Morgan, de man waarmee ze destijds deelnam aan het programma.

Voor Rodanya is het waarschijnlijk opgelucht ademhalen, gezien ze tijdens haar zwangerschap last had van gezichtsverlamming. Daar is ze nu grotendeels van hersteld.