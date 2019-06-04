‘Temptation’-Mezdi onherkenbaar veranderd TDS

04 juni 2019

10u41

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Tijdens ‘Temptation Island’ zag hij er steeds tip top afgetraind uit. En ook tijdens zijn deelname aan ‘Ex on the Beach’ kwam Mezdi steeds verzorgd voor de dag, met zijn korte coupe en gladgeschoren gezicht. Daar is nu verandering in gekomen: Mezdi heeft gekozen voor een nieuwe look, en is volgens zijn fans haast onherkenbaar.

Wie Mezdi - die deelnam aan ‘Temptation Island’ 2018 - momenteel tegen het lijf loopt, zal zijn ogen allicht niet kunnen geloven. Via de sociale media is een foto opgedoken van de Nederlander, waarop te zien is dat hij een complete transformatie is ondergaan. Mezdi gaat nu door het leven met een blonde coupe, een snor en een baardje. Er stromen heel wat reacties binnen op de foto. “Huh, is dat Mezdi? Nee, dat kan hem toch niet zijn!”, klinkt het. Of ook: “Wow, ik herken hem echt niet.”