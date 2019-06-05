‘Temptation’-Louise heeft de liefde gevonden: “Nu begrijp ik al die melige stationsromannetjes” DBJ

05 juni 2019

08u33 0 Showbizz In 2016 nam Louise samen met haar toenmalige vriend Marvin deel aan ‘Temptation Island’, maar hun relatie overleefde de test niet. Nu, drie jaar later lijkt de West-Vlaamse haar ideale partner te hebben gevonden. Op Instagram haalt ze de loftrompet boven over haar nieuwe vriend die twee kindjes heeft uit een vorige relatie.

“Dat moment waarop alle puzzelstukjes in elkaar vallen”, schrijft de brunette bij een foto met haar nieuwe vriend. “Een moment van immens geluk en innerlijke rust. Eindelijk begrijp ik waarom de dingen in het verleden zo verkeerd uitdraaiden. Ik heb de liefde van mijn leven gevonden en kreeg er nog 2 prachtige schatten bij. Ik begrijp eindelijk de inhoud van die melige stationsromannetjes en die platgedraaide ‘lovesongs’. Ik zweef al een jaar lang op een roze wolk en zie mijn toekomst alleen maar rooskleuriger worden.”

Ze dankt haar vriend voor de prachtige momenten. “Zelfs onze discussies vind ik charmant”, schrijft ze. “Het voelt heerlijk om elke dag naast jou te mogen wakker worden en samen aan een toekomst te bouwen. Maar vooral ook bedankt om jouw schatten van kinderen aan mij toe te vertrouwen. Ze zijn fantastisch.”

Helemaal ondersteboven is Louise van haar nieuwe liefde waarmee ze nu een jaar samen is. Marvin is dus volledig uit de picture. Er valt zelfs te betwijfelen of ze ooit een echte relatie hadden. Marvin vertelde maanden na het programma namelijk aan Dag Allemaal dat er ‘geen liefdesband’ was, meer ‘zot doen zonder verplichtingen’.