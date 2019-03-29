‘Temptation’-Lizzy wilde een K3'tje worden KDL

Lizzy Causyn, een van de verleidsters van het huidige seizoen van 'Temptation Island' doet er momenteel alles aan om Roger een scheve schaats te laten rijden, maar enkele jaren geleden had ze duidelijk andere plannen. Lizzy wilde namelijk een K3'tje worden.

Lizzy maakte het nieuws zelf bekend op Instagram. Daar deelde ze een video waarin ze playbackt en danst op het K3-nummer ‘Filmster’. “Wanneer je te vroeg klaar bent om naar je werk te gaan... 😂 Wist je dat .... ik me ooit had ingeschreven voor ‘K3 zoekt K3'? Ik was er toen niet door, dus heb me dan maar ingeschreven voor ‘Temptation Island’ haha”, schrijft Lizzy.

Wanneer we de bijhorende danspasjes van Lizzy zien, kunnen we ons wel inbeelden waarom Gert Verhulst en co Lizzy misschien niet zo geschikt vonden voor een publiek vol kinderen. De video lokt wel veel reacties uit. Heel wat van haar volgers vinden dat Lizzy misschien haar kans moet wagen bij 2 Fabiola.