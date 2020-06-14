‘Temptation’ Gianni en Melissa maken op kleurrijke wijze geslacht van kindje bekend TDS

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Ze waren nog maar net op het kleine scherm te zien tijdens ‘Temptation Island’, maar nu hebben Gianni Van der Bruggen (27) en zijn vriendin Melissa van de Vin (23) mooi nieuws te melden: ze zijn in verwachting van een zoontje. Dat laat het koppel via Instagram weten.

De ‘ultieme relatietest’, zoals ‘Temptation Island’ vaak genoemd wordt, verliep voor het Nederlandse koppel Gianni en Melissa niet helemaal zoals verwacht. De twee, die al sinds 2018 een relatie hebben, moesten vroegtijdig naar huis omdat uitkwam dat ze via een gsm contact met elkaar hadden. Het maakte de vreugde van het weerzien er niet minder op. En dat hun relatie nog steeds erg sterk is, bewijzen ze door nu een volgende stap te zetten. Het koppel verwacht namelijk een eerste kindje, dat uitgerekend is voor 7 december.

“Of het nou een jongetje of meisje is, wij zijn supergelukkig”, aldus het koppel. Al weten Gianni en Melissa intussen dat ze een zoontje in de armen zullen mogen sluiten. Tijdens een zogenaamde Gender Reveal Party, een fenomeen dat komt overgewaaid uit Amerika, zagen de twee dan ook hoe er blauwe rook uit enkele kanonnen werd geschoten. Er waren overigens ook heel wat andere ‘Temptation’-gezichten aanwezig, waaronder Simone Smith - de ex van Zach -, Arda, verleidster Amber, Christian, en verleidsters Romee en Bibi.