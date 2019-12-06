‘Temptation’-Fabrizio onderging opnieuw een neuscorrectie MVO

20u41 0 Showbizz ‘Temptation’-Fabrizio is opnieuw onder het mes geweest. Op Instagram postte hij een foto waarop te zien is dat zijn neus nog eens onder handen is genomen.

Of hij gevochten heeft? “Je moest die andere guy zien!”, grapt hij. “Wakker worden na een neuscorrectie ziet er zo uit. Flatterend, al zeg ik het zelf. Weinig tot geen last! Peanuts... volgende week mag het kapje eraf.”

Vorig jaar liet Fabrizio al eens een neuscorrectie uitvoeren. Hij moest geen twee keer nadenken toen de schoonheidskliniek van Diana Gabriëls hem een neuscorrectie voorstelde in ruil voor reclame. “Vier jaar geleden overwoog ik al een neusoperatie,” zei hij destijds. “Maar als fabrieksarbeider kon ik het geld voor zo’n ingreep niet missen. En later was ik er niet meer zo bewust mee bezig. Sinds mijn deelname aan ‘Temptation Island’ word ik gezien als een influencer. Dan word je al vaker benaderd door bedrijven die promo zoeken. Ik kreeg de kans om de ingreep te delen met mijn volgers, in ruil voor de operatie. Een meevaller want zo’n ingreep kost algauw vijfduizend euro.”