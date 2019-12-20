‘t Is gebeurd: ‘Love Island’-koppel Kelly en Matthy woont officieel samen IDR

16u58 2 Showbizz Ze wonnen ‘Love Island’ niet, maar het gaat nog steeds super tussen Matthy van Empel en Kelly van der Minne. De twee tortelduifjes hebben ondertussen ook een volgende stap in hun relatie gezet, want ze wonen sinds kort officieel samen.

Het Nederlandse stel had al een tijdje plannen om samen te wonen, maar nu is het dus ook officieel. Sinds Kelly terug is van de mooie reis die ze maakte door Thailand, heeft ze samen met Matthy haar intrek genomen in een gezellig huisje. Dat liet de realityster zelf weten op Instagram. “Cheers op een nieuw hoofdstuk #samenwonen”, klinkt het. ‘Love Island’-collega’s Denzel en Martin drukten alvast hun blijdschap uit door de post van Kelly te liken.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

In een andere post geeft Kelly nog iets meer details prijs over de nieuwe fase in haar leven. “Alhoewel bijna al mijn spullen al bij hem lagen, was het voorheen nog niet officieel”, schrijft de brunette. “Maar nu wel. Ik ben dadelijk aan de slag gegaan met het inrichten van mijn eigen plekje: een hele kamer in het teken van fashion. Wel zonder inloopkast, want die heeft meneer zelf in gebruik”, besluit Kelly al lachend.