‘Oh Oh Cherso’-ster Samantha de Jong: “Barbie is dood” KDL

05 december 2018

10u06

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Samantha de Jong wil nooit meer Barbie genoemd worden. Om te benadrukken dat de realityster, die we vooral kennen uit ‘Oh Oh Cherso’, afstand heeft genomen van haar oude imago ruilde ze haar blonde lokken in voor een bruine coupe.

Samantha laat op Instagram weten dat ze weer thuis is na een behandeling van zestien weken in een kliniek in Schotland die zich richt op verslavingsproblematiek. “Ik heb mijn blonde look achtergelaten in Schotland en ga verder als Samantha de Jong en ga mij richten op mijn herstel en mijn twee lieve kindjes”, schrijft ze.

In een ander bericht zegt Samantha het heerlijk te vinden om weer thuis te zijn na een hele zware tijd in Schotland. “Het is zeker niet makkelijk geweest, maar wel de moeite waard. Had het van mezelf niet verwacht, maar ik heb de kracht gevonden om de verslaving te overwinnen. Ik wil de mensen bedanken die er voor mij geweest zijn.”

Afgelopen zomer deed Samantha een tweede zelfmoordpoging onder invloed van drugs. Ze vertrok voor behandeling naar Schotland. Haar zoontje Milano en dochtertje Angelina wonen ondertussen bij hun vader.