"Moet ik de mensen over uw schoenen vertellen?": Bart Kaëll en Luc Appermont kibbelen erop los

21 september 2019

17u24 26 Showbizz Toen ze eerder deze week te gast waren in ‘Vandaag’, werd al snel duidelijk dat Bart Kaëll en Luc Appermont elkaar graag duvelen. De twee, die al 41 jaar een paar vormen, namen na de uitzending nog wat filmpjes op waarin ze enkele ‘koppelvragen’ beantwoorden. En daaruit blijkt dat Bart een dure smaak heeft én de eerste stap naar hun relatie zette.

Wie maakte de eerste move? Wie doet het meeste in het huishouden? En wie heeft het grootste ochtendhumeur? Dat komen we allemaal te weten in de onderstaande Instagrampost.

Luid maar liefdevol kibbelend - “Maar dat klopt nu toch van geen kanten!” - verklappen Bart en Luc dat de zanger het grootste ochtendhumeur heeft - “’Het’ staat pas om 12 uur op, da’s een middaghumeur” - én het langst in de badkamer staat. Om over die dure schoenensmaak - “De schoenenwinkel. Zullen we eens beginnen? Zullen we het de mensen eens zeggen?” - nog maar te zwijgen.

Het mag duidelijk zijn: Luc en Bart zijn het meest typische koppel ooit. En megaschattig, dat ook.

Druk op de pijltjes van de post om door de vragen te scrollen: