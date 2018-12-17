‘Miss Universe 2018' komt uit de Filipijnen, België eindigt in de top 20 kv

Bron: Belga 8 Showbizz De nieuwe ‘Miss Universe’ is een Filipijnse. Het gaat om de 24-jarige Catriona Gray, die werkt als model, zangeres en presentatrice. De Belgische Zoë Brunet mocht als eerste eredame van Miss België de honneurs waarnemen bij deze schoonheidswedstrijd in Bangkok en eindigde in de top 20.

Miss Universe 2018 is... PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh Miss Universe(@ MissUniverse) link

De Zuid-Afrikaanse Tamaryn Green (24) werd vandaag in de Thaise hoofdstad eerste eredame bij Miss Universe. De 19-jarige Sthefany Gutierrez uit Venezuela eindigde op de derde plaats. Winnares Gray, die ook de Australische nationaliteit heeft en dus vloeiend Engels spreekt, nam het kroontje over van de Zuid-Afrikaanse Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Het is al de vierde keer dat een Filipijnse zich Miss Universe mag noemen.

Zoë Brunet uit Namen, de eerste eredame van Miss België Angeline Flor Pua, haalde de top 20 - een knap resultaat. Voor het eerst nam aan de wedstrijd ook een transgender deel: de Spaanse Angela Ponce (27). De jury bestond enkel uit vrouwen.

Aan de finale namen 94 meisjes deel. De wedstrijd, die live werd uitgezonden op Fox, duurde meerdere uren.

Welcome to the Top 20, #MissUniverse Belgium! pic.twitter.com/YM9VEa3Q0p Miss Universe(@ MissUniverse) link