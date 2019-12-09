‘Love Island’-koppel Kelly en Matthy gaan samenwonen IDR

15u00 0 Showbizz Ze wonnen ‘Love Island’ niet, maar het gaat nog steeds super tussen Matthy van Empel en Kelly van der Minne. De twee tortelduifjes zijn ondertussen ook klaar voor een volgende stap, want ze gaan samenwonen.

Het tweetal had al een tijdje plannen in die richting, maar nu is het officieel. Dat vertelde Matthy in Brabants Dagblad, een Nederlandse krant. ‘Kelly trekt binnenkort hier in Oisterwijk officieel bij me in. Het heeft dus echt gewerkt.’

Nochtans leek het er lange tijd op dat Matthy geen relatie zou overhouden aan ‘Love Island’. Tot Kelly aan het einde van het programma de villa binnenstapte. De twee ontdekten al snel dat ze gevoelens hadden voor elkaar, maar ze vonden het nog te pril om van een relatie te spreken. Die stap volgde pas nadat ze de villa hadden verlaten.

Al zal hun volgende move toch nog even moeten wachten. Kelly geniet momenteel van een deugddoende vakantie in Thailand, zoals je op onderstaande foto’s kan zien...