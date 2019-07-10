“Je mist klasse, zulke lelijke hangborsten”: Lesley-Ann Poppe zet grofgebekte volgers te kijk

TDS

10 juli 2019

14u03

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Lesley-Ann Poppe (40) heeft via Instagram gedeeld wat voor kwetsende commentaren ze allemaal naar het hoofd geslingerd krijgt. Enkele dagen geleden had Poppe een zomerse foto online gepost, maar die vond niet iedereen blijkbaar even mooi. “Mist klasse. Zulke lelijke hangborsten zou ik verbergen. Alleen het kleed is mooi”, schreef een grofgebekte volger toen. Woorden die Lesley-Ann niet zomaar wil laten passeren.

Een uitje naar de Franse hoofdstad Parijs? Daar hoort een zomerse foto bij. Vraag dat maar aan Lesley-Ann Poppe, die enkele dagen terug een foto deelde op Instagram. Toch kreeg ze ook een aantal kwetsende opmerkingen over zich heen. “Mist klasse. Zulke lelijke hangborsten zou ik verbergen. Alleen het kleed is mooi”, kreeg ze bijvoorbeeld te verwerken.

Lesley-Ann liet zich evenwel niet uit het lood slaan. “Zeer klassevolle opmerking. Gelukkig ben ik niet onder de indruk van bodyshamers”, repliceerde ze. Ook haar man Kevin let van zich horen: “Ben heel fier op mijn vrouwtje en dat ze zich goed voelt in haar vel. Ik hoop voor jou ook dat je je goed voelt. #teamnohate.”

Via haar Stories laat Poppe nogmaals weten dat ze sterk in haar schoenen staat. “Gelukkig ben ik oud genoeg om me niets aan te trekken van internettrollen”, luidt de boodschap. “Als iedereen voor zijn eigen deur zou kuisen, dan was heel de straat proper!”