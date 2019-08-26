“Hypocrisie ten top”: na kritiek op privéjet prins Harry en Meghan Markle huurt Piers Morgan nu zélf superjacht van 1 miljoen TDS

26 augustus 2019

18u00

Bron: Daily Mirror/Instagram 0 Showbizz Piers Morgan (54) - die over alles een uitgesproken mening heeft en bekend staat als herrieschopper - is onder vuur te komen liggen op de sociale media. De Britse presentator deelt al een aantal dagen via Instagram hoe hij intens geniet van een vakantie op een superjacht. Dat terwijl Morgan net voor zijn vertrek nog uithaalde naar prins Harry en Meghan Markle, die met een privéjet naar Ibiza vlogen.

Morgan geniet van een zorgeloze vakantie door Europa. Hij heeft voor 10 dagen lang een luxueuze plezierboot gehuurd van 1 miljoen, en heeft tijdens zijn vakantie volgens de Britse media al zo’n 220.000 euro uitgegeven. En dat doet aan de andere kant van het Kanaal de wenkbrauwen fronsen, gezien de presentator net voor zijn vertrek nog met scherp schoot op prins Harry en Meghan Markle, die 4 keer in 11 dagen tijd met hun privévliegtuig hebben gevlogen.

Tijdens zijn vlucht naar de Franse badplaats Nice, waar zijn reis van start ging, deelde Piers een foto van zichzelf in het vliegtuig. “Memo aan ‘ecostrijders’ Meghan en Harry: zo ziet economy naar Nice eruit. Je moet het ook eens proberen’, schreef hij onomwonden. Maar hoewel zijn vlucht misschien goedkoper en milieuvriendelijker was dan die van Harry en Meghan, is zijn verblijf op zijn luxejacht volgens de Britse media dat alles behalve.

Uitstoot

Het gehuurde jacht, een Sunseeker Manhattan 70 die wordt ‘geleverd’ met twee bemanningsleden, is namelijk verantwoordelijk voor immense hoeveelheid uitstoot CO2. In de vier luxueuze slaapkamers aan boord is bovendien plaats voor 8 personen, terwijl Piers maar met 3 anderen verblijft op het schip. Niet bepaald ‘bewust’ op reis dus, al ziet Piers er duidelijk zelf geen graten in. “Mijn kantoor voor de komende 10 dagen. #NotEconomy”, schreef hij doodleuk op Instagram.

Maar de presentator kon meteen op veel afkeurende reacties van zijn volgers rekenen. Zij bestempelen hem als hypocriet voor het reizen met zo’n jacht, terwijl hij commentaar geeft op de impact van prins Harry en Meghan op het milieu. “En wat is hier de ecologische voetafdruk van?”, reageert iemand sarcastisch. Of ook: “Dit is wat ze hypocrisie ten top noemen” en “Is Elton John (die enkele dagen terug nog beweerde dat hij de reiskosten van Harry en Meghan had betaald, red.) daar ook met zijn chequeboek om de uitstoot te compenseren?”