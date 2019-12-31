“Heel veel liefde en heel veel James Cooke”: onze BV’s blikken terug op 2019 TK

31 december 2019

20u39 0 Showbizz Aan het einde van het jaar blikken heel wat mensen terug op de afgelopen maanden, en dat is bij onze BV’s niet anders. Wij kijken mee naar hun 2019.

“Mijn jaar in een notendop: heel veel liefde en heel veel James.” Zo vat Ellen Callebout, die dit jaar officieel mevrouw Gert Verhulst werd, haar jaar samen.

Gert is overigens dezelfde mening toegedaan.

Ook James Cooke blikte terug. Hij verloofde zich met vriend Dorian, inclusief Gert Verhulst in de hoek van de kamer.

Bij Maarten Breckx en zijn vrouw Lies was er vooral veel sprake van ‘baby love’.

Ook veel babyliefde bij Astrid en Bram Coppens.

Een zwangere Natalia, die in 2020 mama wordt, surft het nieuwe jaar tegemoet. “Ik moest mijn balans terugvinden op het bord. Grappig, want dat ben ik nu ook aan het doen in mijn leven.”

Pommeline heeft geen makkelijk jaar achter de rug, maar kreeg gelukkig veel steun van haar hond Maurice.

“In 2019 heb ik mijn grenzen verlegd, veel van mezelf gevraagd, gelachen, gehuild, nog meer gelachen, gezongen, gedanst en genoten”, dixit Hanne van K3.

“2019 was een jaar met een aantal grote ommekeren. Ik nam ontslag, ik kreeg een kind, mijn liefste kat Lobbe overleed, maar ik voelde meer liefde dan ooit tevoren. Ik koos voor mijn eigen geluk en dat kan ik alleen maar iedereen aanraden”, deelt Heidi Van Tielen.

“2019 was opnieuw een uitzonderlijk jaar. Een emotioneel, liefdevol en fantastisch feestjaar, samen met jullie allemaal”, aldus een dolgelukkige Dana Winner, die haar dertigjarige carrière vierde in 2019.

Anke Buckinx is vooral moe. “Dat bevallingsverlof was het schoonste ooit. Die laatste 4 maanden meer dan fulltime werken, een gezin runnen en nooit meer slapen waren een beetje vreselijk.”

“Veel liefde, vriendschap, good hair days en frietjes”, vat Dorothee Dauwe 2019 samen.