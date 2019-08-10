'Ghost Rocker' Tinne Oltmans heeft platencontract beet en kondigt eerste solosingle aan TDS

Tinne Oltmans (26) kan haar geluk niet op. De actrice/zangeres heeft een platencontract beet bij Universal Music België. Via Instagram laat Oltmans trouwens meteen weten dat er een eerste solosingle op komst is. Die wordt in het najaar verwacht.

“Iets waar ik alleen maar van kon dromen, is werkelijkheid geworden”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “In het najaar zal ik mijn eerste solosingle voorstellen en dat samen met een fantastisch team aan mijn zij! Maar eerst: schrijven schrijven schrijven!”

Oltmans is vooral bij de jeugd erg populair. Ze werd bekend door het Ketnetprogramma ‘Ghost Rockers’, maar dook later ook in allerlei andere programma’s op. In 2017 deed ze mee aan ‘Steracteur Sterartiest’, dezer dagen is ze vooral te zien in musicals.