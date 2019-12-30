'Friends' in het echt: MNM-dj Wanne zoekt roommate CD

30 december 2019

08u59 0 Showbizz Wanne Synnave, die samen met Peter Van de Veire en Kawtar Ehlalouch de ochtendshow presenteert op MNM, is op zoek naar een roommate. In het voorjaar gaat de radio-dj alleen wonen in Antwerpen en om zijn leven iets meer op dat van ‘Friends’ te doen lijken, wil hij dat doen met een toffe huisgenoot.

Concreet is Wanne op zoek naar een M/V/X die begin 2020 op zijn eigen benen wil staan en het ziet zitten om in Antwerpen te wonen. Die persoon zou over een budget moeten beschikken van om en bij de 500 per maand voor een appartement. Daarnaast moet hij of zij tegen spontane zangsessies met musicalmuziek kunnen en geen problemen hebben met de soms best wel bizarre werkuren van Wanne. Ook moet die roommate weten waarom de dj een kickertafel, een eend en een kip wil en vindt die persoon het oké dat het appartement standaard naar Rituals ruikt. En nog het allerbelangrijkste: hij of zij moet leuk zijn.

Wie interesse heeft kan contact opnemen met Wanne via zijn Instagram.