‘Foute Vriend’ Jeron Dewulf heeft relatie met voormalige Ketnetwrapster KD

13 december 2018

06u59

Bron: Het Nieuwsblad 0 Showbizz ‘Foute Vriend’ Jeron Dewulf (44) en ex-Ketnetwrapster An Jordens (42) zijn een koppel. Dat ­bevestigen de twee op Facebook, meldt Het Nieuwsblad.

Stand-up comedian Jeron Dewulf is vooral bekend als de ‘Foute Vriend’ uit het verborgen camera-programma ‘Foute Vrienden’ met kompanen Begijn Le Bleu en Thomas Smith. Ook was hij te zien in ‘Advocaat van De Duivel’ op de Vlaamse zender 2BE.

Zijn nieuwe vriendin An Jordens is bij de jeugd bekend als voormalig wrapper op Ketnet. Het volwassen publiek kent haar van presentatiewerk op Vijf en Vitaya, en van haar rol in de Eén-telenovelle ‘Emma’. Momenteel werkt ze achter de schermen bij productiehuis Hotel Hungaria, bekend van ‘Dagelijkse Kost’ en het Ketnet-programma ‘Helden’.