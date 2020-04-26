‘Familie’-actrice Marianne Devriese blikt terug op voorbije quarantainedagen: “Het is vaak moeilijk” SDE

10u00 0 Showbizz Al veertig dagen lang zitten we met z'n allen in quarantaine. Het ideale moment voor ‘Familie’-actrice Marianne Devriese (41) om even terug te blikken op de voorbije periode.

“Quarantaine wil eigenlijk zeggen veertig dagen", begint Marianne Devriese haar verhaal op Instagram. “Dus in feite is de cirkel rond.” Toch zullen we nog even in ons kot moeten blijven, en dat is niet altijd gemakkelijk, klinkt het bij de ‘Familie’-actrice. “Dat het vaak moeilijk gaat, steek ik niet onder stoelen of banken. Met drie kinderen onder de tien. Met een zorgenkind. Er is vaak te weinig aandacht voor de moeilijkheden die dat met zich meebrengt. Kinderen met ASS, met medische problemen, het zorgt voor zoveel extra belasting ... Het zuigt energie.” Pippa, het jongste dochtertje van Marianne en haar man Steve Geerts, lijdt namelijk aan de uiterst zeldzame aandoening GRIN2B; Dat is een aandoening die epilepsie-aanvallen en een ontwikkelingsachterstand bij kinderen en volwassenen kan veroorzaken en ontstaat door een verandering van het genetische materiaal.

Toch houdt Marianne de moed erin. “Ik besef dat wij het nog goed hebben in ons kot", schrijft ze. “Dat er velen zijn die het moeilijker hebben. Veel mededogen en respect!”, besluit ze.

