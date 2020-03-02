‘Ella’-actrice zwanger van eerste kindje BDB

02 maart 2020

07u26 0 Showbizz Darya Gantura (33), bekend van de telenovelle ‘Ella’ en de soap ‘Familie’, is voor het eerst zwanger. De actrice maakte het heuglijke nieuws zelf bekend via Instagram.

“Is dit een foodbaby of toch maar een echte baby?”, vroeg Darya zich af. “Wel, ik kan zeggen dat dit heel echt is en dat we nu al ontzettend veel van hem houden.” Daarmee verklapt de actrice ook dat ze binnenkort een zoontje krijgt.

Darya is al een hele tijd samen met Michiel Bontinck. Dat de twee hun liefde bezegelen met een baby is dan ook geen verrassing. De actrice kreeg online alvast een heleboel felicitaties, onder andere van ex-‘Familie’-actrice Bab Buelens en Sven De Ridder.