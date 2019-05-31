“Eindelijk officieel mijn vrouw”: Na 10 jaar is Gert Verhulst een getrouwd man TDS

31 mei 2019

13u21

Bron: Instagram 90 Showbizz Heuglijk nieuws! Gert Verhulst (51) is vandaag, vrijdag, in alle stilte in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met zijn partner Ellen Callebout (42). Ver weg van alle camera’s gaf de Studio 100-baas zijn jawoord tijdens een plechtigheid, vermoedelijk in Felix Pakhuis in Antwerpen.

“Na 10 jaar, eindelijk officieel mijn vrouw”, schrijft Gert bij een foto van hem en ‘zijn’ Ellen. De twee lieten in december vorig jaar weten dat een huwelijk op de planning stond. “Een datum is er dus nog niet, maar het staat wel vast dat we gaan trouwen. Hij heeft me niet officieel gevraagd, het is gewoon tijdens een gesprek aan de ontbijttafel beslist”, zei Ellen toen in HUMO. “’Zouden we eens niet trouwen? Awel, ja.’ Zo zijn we: al dat opgeklopte gedoe er rond hoeft voor ons niet. Het zal een intiem feest voor familie en dichte vrienden worden.”

Dat intiem feest heeft nu dus plaatsgevonden. Het koppel trok wellicht naar het Felix Pakhuis in Antwerpen, een bekende horecazaak. Leuk detail: Ellen en Gert leerden elkaar destijds ook kennen in een horecazaak, die van Ellen om precies te zijn. “Ik baatte Le Grand Café in Blankenberge uit. Elk jaar waren er zomershows van Studio 100 in het casino en af en toe sprong Gert binnen. Na een tijdje viel het me op dat hij nogal vaak langskwam: ’s morgens, ’s middags én ’s avonds (lacht). We leerden elkaar kennen en hij begon te flirten: wat plagen, een beetje teasen... Ik vond dat niet onaangenaam en speelde het spel mee”, aldus Ellen.

“Bij hem viel ik vooral voor zijn persoonlijkheid. Hij is een grappige, intelligente man die mij iets kan bijbrengen. Dat maakt mijn leven met hem zo boeiend. Een partner hoeft niet altijd je type te zijn, hij moet je kunnen triggeren.” Drie maanden later - Gert pakte het rustig aan - waren de twee een koppel. In 2012 gingen ze kort uit elkaar omdat Gert een relatie kreeg met oud-K3-zangeres Josje. Eerder was hij ook al samen met Karen Damen, die ook bij de meidengroep hoorde.

Vrijgezellenfeest

In april vloog Gert Verhulst trouwens in het grootste geheim samen met een groepje boezemvrienden naar Las Vegas om er zijn vrijgezellenfeest te vieren. “Het was een uitstap met vrienden”, zei Gert. “En nee, het is geen kopie van ‘The Hangover’ geworden. Maar Las Vegas was wel een droomstad voor zo’n avondje uit.” Toch had hij toen vooral last van een jetlag en heeft hij naar eigen zeggen serieus moeten vechten tegen de slaap.