‘Drank & Drugs’-rapper Ronnie Flex ontsnapt aan overval: “10.000 euro voor wie de dader identificeert” Redactie

29 oktober 2019

18u00

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Een onbekende man heeft maandagavond net voor middernacht geprobeerd het huis van de bekende Nederlandse rapper Ronnie Flex binnen te dringen. Vermomd als pizzabezorger belde hij bij het huis van de rapper aan en probeerde samen met twee gemaskerde mannen binnen te komen.

De overval mislukte. De man, die op slippers liep, ging er zonder buit op een scooter vandoor, zo meldt AS Media. Ali B., de manager van Ronnie Flex, ging direct nadat hij was gebeld naar het huis in Capelle aan den IJssel. Hij looft op Instagram een beloning uit van 10.000 euro voor de gouden tip die naar de overvaller leidt.

(lees verder onder de video)

Ook de rapper, bekend van hits als ‘Drank & Drugs’, doet een oproep op Instagram. “10.000 euro voor wie identificeert.. Pizzaboy, jij bent als eerste de lul”, schrijft hij bij de gedeelde camerabeelden.

De politie heeft de aangifte opgenomen en onderzoek verricht. Het management van Ronnie Flex wil - omdat het onderzoek loopt - nergens reageren op de zaak.