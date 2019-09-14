“De wereld is gek geworden”: Britten raken niet uitgepraat over nieuwe identiteit van Sam Smith DBJ

16u58 1 showbizz Vrijdag maakte de Britse zanger Sam Smith (27) bekend dat hij niet langer als ‘hij’ wil worden aangesproken, maar dat hij ‘hun’ of ‘hen’ verkiest. Een opmerkelijke zet, waar gebruikers op Twitter niet over raken uitgepraat.

“Nog nooit zoiets dom gehoord in mijn leven”, “De wereld is gek geworden”, “Nu heb ik het allemaal gehoord”, “Hij heeft een mannelijk geslachtsdeel, dus hij is een hij”, “Wat is hier in hemelsnaam gaande?”, “De hele genderkwestie is nog moeilijker dan de Brexit.” En zo gaat het nog wel even door. Het feit dat Sam Smith wil dat je hem aanspreekt met ‘Hen’ of ‘hun’ gaat er bij veel Twittergebruikers niet in.

Bovendien wordt ook openlijk de vraag gesteld in welke categorieën Smith nu moet worden genomineerd als hij een award wil winnen. En moet hij alle awards die hij won in de categorie ‘beste mannelijke artiest’ nu afgeven? Gelukkig voor de Britse zanger wordt hij op zijn eigen platformen bedolven onder felicitaties en klinkt het dat hij een inspiratie is voor velen.

In maart zei de 27-jarige zanger dat ‘hen’ al sinds ‘hun’ jeugd worstelde met ‘hun’ identiteit. De zanger overwoog zelfs een geslachtsoperatie.

