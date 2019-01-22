‘De Dag’-acteur Bert Haelvoet (40) papa geworden van een dochter KD

22 januari 2019

16u32 0 Showbizz Acteur Bert Haelvoet (40), bekend van ‘De Dag’ en ‘13 Geboden’, is vorige week papa geworden van een dochtertje. Het meisje kreeg de naam Billie.

“Kunnen we afspreken dat we jaarlijks een internationale vroedvrouwendag organiseren om hen te vieren? Billie Haelvoet-Rutherford. Het wonder is geschied”, zo maakt de acteur de geboorte van z’n dochter wereldkundig. Het meisje, dat een dubbele familienaam kreeg, werd op 17 januari geboren in Antwerpen. De mama van het meisje is Camille Rutherford.