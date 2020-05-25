‘De Buurtpolitie’-acteur Johan Kalifa Bals besmet met coronavirus BDB

25 mei 2020

07u46

Bron: Showbizzsite 0 Showbizz Acteur Johan Kalifa Bals (36), bekend als Obi uit ‘De Buurtpolitie’, verblijft al enkele dagen in quarantaine thuis nadat bleek dat hij en z'n vriendin Selina besmet zijn met het coronavirus. “Vervelend, maar je kan niet meer doen dan gewoon uitzieken”, vertelt hij aan de Showbizzsite.

De vriendin van Bals, die in de zorgsector werkt, raakte eerst besmet met Covid-19. “Daarna was het mijn beurt”, vertelt de acteur. “Ik ruik en proef al een goede week echt niets meer. Ik ben ook verschrikkelijk moe. Maar goed, gelukkig kunnen we wel nog voor onszelf zorgen. Goed rusten, meer kunnen we nu niet doen.”

De twee moeten nu een tijdje in quarantaine thuis verblijven tot de symptomen volledig verdwenen zijn. “Ik verveel me nu al”, laat de acteur nog weten op Instagram. Vorige maand schreef Bals nog een nummer om zorgverleners en iedereen die de coronacrisis bestrijdt een hart onder de riem te steken.