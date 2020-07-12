‘Buurtpolitie’-actrice Dorien Reynaert zwanger van eerste kindje SDE

Dorien Reynaert (30), bekend uit 'De Buurtpolitie', is zwanger van een eerste kindje. Dat laat de actrice weten op Instagram.

“Dat komt ervan als wij twee teveel tijd hebben”, schrijft actrice Dorien Reynaert bij enkele foto’s van zichzelf en haar echtgenoot Robin, waarop ze haar beginnende babybuikje toont. “Baby on the way”, voegt ze er nog aan toe. “De quarantainetijd goed gespendeerd.”

In 2018 stapte Dorien in het huwelijksbootje met Robin, met wie ze ook een eventbureau runt. In maart vertelde ze in Story dat kinderen wel degelijk op de planning stonden. “Na onze huwelijksreis maken Robin en ik er werk van”, lachte ze. “Want eerlijk? Ik wil het achter de rug hebben want ik kijk echt niet uit naar die pijnlijke bevalling. Zou zo’n baby eigenlijk niet kunnen groeien in een soort aquarium in onze living (lacht)?”

