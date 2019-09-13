‘Body double’ van actrice Milla Jovovich eist 2,5 miljoen euro nadat ze arm kwijtspeelde op de set TDS

13 september 2019

16u00 0 Showbizz Vier jaar nadat stuntvrouw Olivia Jackson (35) haar arm verloor na een ongeval op de set van ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’, sleept ze de producenten van de horrorfilm nu voor de rechtbank. De Britse stuntvrouw eist een enorme schadevergoeding van bijna 2,5 miljoen euro.

Olivia Jackson (35) werd in 2015 in dienst genomen als ‘body double’ van hoofdrolspeelster Milla Jovovich. Tijdens het inblikken van een actiescène voor ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ liep het echter gruwelijk fout: de stuntvrouw crashte met een motor, en verloor daarbij haar linkerarm.

Volgens de juridische documenten stond er die dag een vechtscène op de planning, die werd opgenomen in Zuid-Afrika. Maar dat werd op het laatste moment gewijzigd omdat het aan het regenen was. “In plaats daarvan moest mevrouw Jackson een zeer gevaarlijke en technisch complexe motorscène schieten, eveneens in zeer slechte weersomstandigheden”, aldus de juridische documenten.

Van de stuntvrouw werd verwacht dat ze aan met hoge snelheid naar een camera reed, waarna die omhoog getrokken zou worden, zodat Jackson kon doorrijden. “Maar door de last minute wijzigingen werd de camera echter te laat naar omhoog gehaald”. Volgens de gerechtelijke documenten werd de arm van de stuntvrouw daarop afgesneden, waarbij zelfs haar botten vernietigd werden. Ook was “de huid aan haar kaak zo fel teruggetrokken werd dat haar tanden bloot kwamen te liggen”. Bovendien liep Jackson nog allerlei verwondingen op aan haar ruggengraat, haar ribben, haar schouders en haar oogkas. De kwetsuren waren zo ernstig dat Olivia Jackson nooit meer zal kunnen werken als stuntvrouw.

Misleid

In de aanklacht beschuldigt Olivia Jackson de producers ervan haar te hebben misleid over de verzekering. Naar eigen zeggen kreeg ze maar een schamele 30.000 euro uitbetaald. “En pas later ontdekte ik dat er geen aansprakelijkheidsdekking voor mijn claim was. Als ik dat wel had geweten, had ik nooit ingestemd met de stunt, of de film of had ik zelf nog een bijkomende verzekering gezocht.”

De stuntvrouw beweert verder dat de makers van de horrorfilm haar ook beloofd hadden alle medische kosten te dekken. Daar heeft Olivia echter nog geen cent van gezien. “Ik mis mijn oude gezicht, mijn oude lichaam, mijn oude leven. Het doet echt pijn dat ik door andermans fouten zo verder moet leven.”