‘Blind Getrouwd’-kandidates veilen trouwjurken voor het goede doel TDS

24 oktober 2018

11u10 0 Showbizz Esther van Kuijk, Marjolein Faes en Wendy Dirven van ‘Blind Getrouwd’ slaan de handen in mekaar: voor het goede doel veilen zij de trouwjurken waarin ze tijdens de reeks hun jawoord gaven.

Esther, Marjolein en Wendy hielden geen man over aan het programma. Ze kwamen samen op het idee om zich in te zetten voor het goede doel. “We zien elkaar nog geregeld en tijdens een van die bijeenkomsten ontstond het idee om onze trouwjurken te laten veilen voor het goede doel. Zo’n jurk is een mooie herinnering, maar we hebben ook nog de trouwfoto’s en uiteraard de beelden van Blind Getrouwd”, aldus Esther.

De jurk van Esther gaat onder de hamer voor Rode Neuzen Dag. Marjolein zet zich in voor ArmenTeKort dat kansarmoede aanpakt, en Wendy zamelt geld in voor Think Pink dat onderzoeken naar borstkanker steunt.

Bieden kan vanaf zondag via www.vavato.com.