‘Beverly Hills 90210' komt terug, mét de originele cast DBJ

21 december 2018

21u33

Bron: Huffington Post 0 Showbizz De legendarische televisiereeks ‘Beverly Hills 90210' keert terug. Dat lieten de makers weten aan de Huffington Post. Wanneer dat zal zijn en of het op televisie of op een streamingdienst is, is nog niet duidelijk.

De Amerikaanse televisiezender CBS is op dit moment bezig met de productie van een nieuwe ‘Beverly Hills 90210', dat liet de zender zelf weten. Ook het merendeel van de acteurs komt terug waaronder Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green en Gabrielle Carteris.

CBS laat via een woordvoerder weten dat ze nog in een ‘zeer vroeg stadium’ van de productie zitten en ook dat ze nog niet zeker weten of de reeks op televisie dan wel op een streamingsite getoond zal worden.

Tori Spelling hintte in maart al naar een terugkeer van de reeks op haar Instagramprofiel.