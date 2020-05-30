‘Beestig’-presentator Joshua Dutré wordt voor het eerst vader: “Sorry aan iedereen die dacht dat het een pup of kitten was” MVO

08u26 0 Showbizz VTM-gezicht Joshua Dutré heeft goed nieuws. Zijn vriendin Iris is in verwachting, dus hij wordt binnenkort voor het eerst vader.

Dierenarts Joshua is bekend van zijn dierenprogramma ‘Beestig’. “Gezinsuitbreiding op komst”, schrijft hij op Instagram bij een foto van zichzelf en Iris, waarop zij een t-shirt draagt met opschrift ‘geen corona kilo’s’. “Ik en Iris verwachten ons eerste kindje! Ik kijk er ontzettend naar uit... Maar vind het tegelijk ook héél spannend... Ik weet heel veel over pups, kittens en andere baby diertjes. Maar dit is iets waar ik héél veel over zal moeten bijleren. Wish me luck! P.S.: sorry aan iedereen die zeker was dat het een pup of kitten was.”