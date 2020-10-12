‘Beestig’-dierendokter Joshua Dutré papa van eerste kindje: “Ons klein wondertje” BDB

12 oktober 2020

19u36

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Dierenarts Joshua Dutré (32) - bekend van het VTM-programma ‘Beestig’ - is maandag papa geworden. Dochter Millie werd 2,5 weekjes te vroeg geboren.

“Mijn vriendin Iris en ik kondigen met heel veel trots de geboorte van ons klein wondertje aan”, schrijft Joshua op Instagram bij een foto van het kersverse gezin. “Millie werd in het midden van de nacht geboren. 2,5 weekjes te vroeg, maar in perfecte gezondheid. Ook Iris stelt het heel goed.”

Millie is het eerste kindje van Joshua en Iris, die elkaar leerden kennen toen ze allebei in de dierenkliniek van Leuven werkten. “Ik besef dat ons leven zal veranderen”, vertelde Joshua in juni nog in Story. “Maar in welke mate? Ik schommel eigenlijk tussen heel happy en panische angst. Ik ga in elk geval heel wat boeken lezen over het vaderschap, en de podcast Radio Mama van Kristien Wollants ben ik nu al aan het beluisteren. Ik ben iemand die graag goed voorbereid aan de dingen begint. Daarom hebben we onlangs ­trouwens ook een huis gekocht.”