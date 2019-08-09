“Appelsienbillen, hangtieten en vetjes”: Jitske Van de Veire omarmt haar lichamelijke imperfecties TDS

09 augustus 2019

15u18

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Het afgelopen jaar werd body positivity een belangrijke beweging op sociale media. De boodschap is duidelijk: vergeet je complexen en hou van je eigen lichaam. Met enkele opvallende foto’s op Instagram wil Jitske Van de Veire (25), dochter van radiomaker Peter, die boodschap verder verspreiden én duidelijk maken iedereen imperfecties heeft. “Dit is normaal, dit is mooi”, schrijft Jitske.

Jitske Van de Veire zet zich in om body positivity in de kijker te zetten. Ze deelde via haar profiel een aantal foto’s van haar lichaam, waarop te zien is dat Jitske geen ‘modellenmaat’ heeft en dat ze te maken krijgt met cellulite op de benen. “Ik ben ik, en ik beslis om daarover te praten, over dat verhaal, over mijn verhaal, over de appelsienbillen en de hangtieten, de vetjes en de zelfliefde, mijn onzekerheden en de zekerheden. Dat is waar ik mezelf plaats. Tussen de mezelf en mijn verhaal”, schrijft ze bij de beelden.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Bodyshamer

Het bericht werd bijzonder warm onthaald door de volgers van Jitske. Al kreeg de dochter van Peter toch ook met een bodyshamer af te rekenen: via een privébericht vroeg een volger of het wel normaal is om op haar leeftijd al appelsienbillen te hebben. “Is dat wel normaal om dat onder de 40 al te hebben?”, stuurde hij haar onomwonden.

Reden genoeg voor Jitstke om haar boodschap nog wat extra kracht bij te zetten: “Hij slaat weer toe”, liet ze via haar Stories weten. “Dus nogmaals. Niemand, maar dan ook niemand, mag u het gevoel geven dat dit niet normaal is. Dit is normaal. Dit is mooi. Jullie zijn mooi.”