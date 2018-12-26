‘40-45’ alweer verlengd: al 500.000 tickets verkocht KD

De spektakel-musical '40-45' blijft het publiek bekoren. De succesvoorstelling werd zopas verlengd tot 1 december 2019. Er zijn momenteel al meer dan 500.000 tickets verkocht.

Met die cijfers vestigt Studio 100 een absoluut record. In oktober werd het record van voorganger ‘14-18’ verbroken toen de spektakel-musical over de kaap van 340.000 tickets ging. ‘14-18’ strandde vier jaar geleden op 335.000 bezoekers, toen ongezien in Vlaanderen.

“Het was onze ambitie om met ‘40-45' letterlijk én figuurlijk geschiedenis te schrijven. Dat we vandaag die symbolische kaap van 500.000 tickets overschrijden is iets wat mij bijzonder dankbaar maakt”, aldus Studio 100-baas Gert Verhulst.

De spektakel-musical ‘40-45’, die het verhaal vertelt van de broers Staf en Louis tijdens Wereldoorlog Twee, werd op 7 oktober 2018 voor het eerst losgelaten op het publiek. De voorstelling blijft al zeker spelen tot 1 december 2019, zo zal de show langer dan een jaar te zien zijn in Puurs. De kans bestaat dat de show daarna nog verlengd wordt. Studio 100 belooft immers verlengingen zolang het publiek vraagt naar tickets.

Vanaf 2019 zullen ook James Cooke en Laura Tesoro hun opwachting maken in deze prestigieuze productie. Zij lossen Jonas Van Geel, Nathalie Meskens en Clara Cleymans af.