Zeven ministaatjes waarvan je het bestaan waarschijnlijk niet vermoedde
1) Other World Kingdom: het matriarchaat in een SM-jasje
OWK is een microstaat in Tsjechië geleid door vrouwen die mannelijke slaven houden. Het doel van de staat is “totale controle over zoveel mogelijk mannelijke creaturen” en “het absolute matriarchaat”. De microstaat is een commercieel project waarvoor ze een resort lieten bouwen op een domein van drie hectaren. Het project kostte 2,5 miljoen dollar en was klaar in 1996. Het is bestemd voor BDSM-praktijken (Bondage en Discipline (BD), Dominantie and Submissie (DS) en Sadisme en Masochisme). Het land wordt bestuurd door koningin Patricia I. Om het staatsburgerschap te verkrijgen moet men aan bepaalde voorwaarden voldoen: vrouw zijn, in het bezit zijn van minstens één mannelijke slaaf en vijf nachten in het resort verblijven.
2) Celestia: koning van de ruimte
James Mangan riep in 1949 de ruimte in zijn totaliteit uit tot de natie Celestia of Nation of Celestial Space. Hij deed dat zogezegd om te vermijden dat een ander land er aanspraak op zou maken met uitbuiting tot gevolg. In een brief aan de VS, UK en de Sovjet-Unie informeerde hij dat Celestia alle nucleaire testen in de atmosfeer verbiedt. Wanneer dat verbod werd genegeerd, begon hij kwade brieven te schrijven over alle raketten die zijn natie binnenkwamen. Na het overlijden van James Mangan stierf de “natie” een stille dood. Enkele postzegels, munten en paspoorten uitgevaardigd door de overheid, is wat overblijft.
3) Republiek van Kugelmugel: architecturale absurditeiten
De Oostenrijkse kunstenaar Edwin Lipburger wou in 1971 zijn droomhuis bouwen in Katzelsdorf, een zestigtal kilometer ten zuiden van de hoofdstad Wenen. Hij kreeg echter geen bouwvergunning. Reden? Zijn droomhuis had de vorm van een bal. Hij bedacht een praktische oplossing om zijn balvormig huis toch te realiseren: het grondstuk tot republiek uitroepen. Het was het begin van de Republiek van Kugelmugel. Toen Lipburger weigerde belastingen te betalen en zijn eigen postzegels begon te vervaardigen, werd hij in 1979 veroordeeld tot celstraf. Hij bracht tien weken in de gevangenis door tot hij een presidentieel pardon kreeg. Het huis werd later naar Wenen overgeplaatst en is nu vooral een toeristische attractie.
4) Republiek van Whangamomona: geit als president
In 1989 werden de grenzen van bepaalde regio’s in Nieuw-Zeeland herbekeken. Het gehucht Whangamomona op het Noordereiland behoorde sindsdien tot de regio Manawatu-Wanganui en niet meer tot de Taranakiregio. De inwoners gingen daar niet mee akkoord maar werden genegeerd. Als reactie riepen ze zich uit tot een onafhankelijke republiek. De eerste president was Ian Kjestrup. Hij werd verkozen zonder dat hij wist dat hij op de lijst stond. Hij was tien jaar in dienst tot 1999. Hij werd opgevolgd door Billy Gumboot, een geit. Billy trok het niet lang en legde het loodje anderhalf jaar later. Tai, een poedel, stond te kwispelen om Billy’s ambt over te nemen. Na een wreedaardige moordaanslag door een grotere hond moest Tai aftreden. Ondertussen heeft de republiek van Whangamomona haar eerste vrouwelijke president. Naast president is ze ook uitbaatster van het plaatselijke café.
5) Aerica: een gigantisch rijk onder het alziend oog van de Grote Pinguïn
Een microstaat hoeft niet klein de zijn. De stichters van het Aerican Rijk of Aerica zagen het groots: in 1987 riep Eric Lis en zijn vrienden hun natie uit die bestaat uit - hou je vast - Australië, Canada, een kolonie op Mars, de noordelijke hemisfeer van Pluto en een denkbeeldige planeet. De microstaat werd door de Amerikaanse krant The New York Times beschreven als een van de meest vindingrijke micronaties.
Belangrijke feestdagen en evenementen in Aerica zijn “Dag van de Procrastineerders” op 2 januari, de “Dag van de Speurtocht naar de Waardering van Hondenkoekjes” (Dog-Biscuit Appreciation Day Scavenger Hunt) en de “Wat voor een Dag is deze Dag in Godsnaam” op 19 mei. De staat heeft ook een officiële religie: ze hangen het Silinisme aan. Centraal daarbij staat de aanbidding van de Grote Pinguïn, Forsteri.
Aerica, een parlementaire democratie, heeft als doel “het ontstaan van een maatschappij te stimuleren waarin het Rijk overbodig is”. Hun volkslied luidt “Thuis is waar ik mijn handdoek ophang”. Hun vlag lijkt op de Canadese vlag maar in plaats van een esdoornblad staat er een grote gele smiley in het midden.
6) Republiek van Rose Island: toeristisch eiland tot het gebombardeerd werd
De Italiaanse ingenieur Giorgio Rosa bouwde in 1967 een platform van ongeveer 400 vierkante meter in de Adriatische Zee. Op het platform bevonden zich onder meer een postkantoortje, een nachtclub, een bar en een restaurant. Een jaar na de bouw van het project riep Rosa het uit tot een onafhankelijke republiek. De Italiaanse regering ging daar niet mee akkoord en interpreteerde het als een manier om belastingen te ontduiken. Ze stuurden daarop politie en militairen naar het platform. De regering van Rose Island protesteerde met een brief aan de Italiaanse regering tegen deze schending van de soevereiniteit en militaire bezetting en de terugval van inkomsten uit toerisme. In 1969 werd het platform door Italiaanse schepen gebombardeerd, iets wat Rosa’s regering in ballingschap op een postzegels heeft afgebeeld.
7) Conch-republiek: één minuut lang in oorlog met de VS
In 1981 deed de Amerikaanse grenswacht strenge controles op de toegangsweg naar de Florida Keys, een eilandengroep in het meest zuidelijke stukje van Florida. Ze zochten naar drugs en illegale immigranten. De lokale bevolking ondervond hier enorm veel hinder van. Ze konden niet meer vrij reizen. Nadat hun klachten genegeerd werden, redeneerden ze: “Als we worden behandeld als een vreemde staat, kunnen we er al evengoed gewoon een worden”. En zo geschiedde. Burgemeester Dennis Wardlow werd de eerste eerste minister van de Conch-republiek. Hij verklaarde de VS de oorlog maar gaf zich letterlijk één minuut later al over. Tot op heden heeft het hele onafhankelijkheidsverhaal een positief effect op het toerisme in de regio.
In haar jonge geschiedenis heeft de republiek ook al moeten kampen met een interne onafhankelijkheidsstrijd. In 2008 splitste Key Largo zich af van de Conch-republiek. Zij vormen nu de “Onafhankelijke Meest Noordelijke Gebieden van de Conch-republiek”.
4 reacties
Noël Dierickx
Mijn vrouw kan direct emigreren naar OWK (met mij als haar slaaf incluis)!
Marc LInden
jullie zijn Sealand nog vergeten, tussen Europa en UK
Alain Terrieur
Ook vermeldenswaard: Uzupis. Een wijk in Vilnius die zich onafhankelijk verklaarde en een ludieke grondwet hanteert (o.a. Glimlach is er verplicht; zie wikipedia voor alle regels). Er wonen bijna 10000 inwoners in deze artistieke wijk. De staat heeft een leger van 12 man om de grensovergangen te bewaken: 2 per brug over de rivier Vilnia.
Albert De Vries
Wij Belgen hoeven het zelfs zo ver niet te zoeken, in de Noordzee is er de micronatie Principality of Sealand, negen kilometer van de Engelse oostkust gelegen op een voormalig illegaal marineplatform (sealandgov). Om er te geraken, 100 km recht door de zee vanuit De Panne