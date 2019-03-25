YouTube-ster Sorelle Amore (30) vangt 265.000 euro per jaar met reizen
ThirdHome, een soort van luxe Airbnb, schreef in 2017 een interessante vacature uit die al snel bestempeld werd als “de beste job ter wereld”. De toen 28-jarige Australische Sorelle Amore ging ermee aan de haal. Ze reisde drie maanden lang naar landen als Marokko, Schotland, de Bahama’s, Costa Rica, China, Fiji, Dominicaanse Republiek en Australië om er in poepchique en exclusieve optrekjes te verblijven. Amore was toen al een YouTube-ster en een gepassioneerd reiziger en fotografe. De ideale combinatie voor ThirdHome, dat haar ook nog eens 10.000 dollar (8.845 euro) per maand betaalde.
Vandaag heeft Amores Instagramaccount meer dan 423.000 volgers en telt haar YouTube meer dan 737.000 abonnees. Uiteraard heeft ze ook haar eigen website. Ze geeft haar fans tips over hoe de perfecte selfie te maken. Ze komt op voor het klimaat en probeert zelf zo minimalistisch mogelijk te leven in haar flat in Melbourne. De kunst bestaat er voor haar in om te gaan voor wat ze leuk vindt - zoals planten in haar geval - en zich daarop te focussen in plaats van op materialisme. Ze bant ook alle plastiek uit haar leven, wat geen sinecure is, zo blijkt uit haar filmpjes. Probeer maar eens bessen te kopen die niet verpakt zijn in plastieken bakjes.
Als jonge twintiger werkte Amore als marketeer en als fotografe, en lanceerde ze haar eigen modezaak. Maar ze vond toch haar draai niet helemaal. Op haar 27ste vloog ze naar IJsland om er een carrière op YouTube te starten. Het was dáár dat haar broer haar op de hoogte bracht van de “beste job ter wereld”-wedstrijd. Ze won.
Die drie maanden waren prachtig, maar ook erg vermoeiend. Amore wilde wel doorgaan in die sector, maar dan op een andere manier. “Ik wil niet zo zijn van ‘Ik vind deze bakker leuk, kijk eens naar deze bakker’”, zegt ze aan Forbes. De millennial stortte zich vooral op tutorials over fotografie, of over hoe een succesvolle post op Instagram te zetten, of over welk kleedje iemands model het meeste eer aandoet. Het bleek een schot in de roos en sindsdien is Amores fanbasis alleen maar gegroeid.
In de huidige “vreemde tijden” is volgens Sorelle Amore vooral persoonlijkheid belangrijk op YouTube. “Je moet geen talent hebben, gewoon persoonlijkheid”, zegt ze. “Het wordt alsmaar moeilijker omdat er meer en meer mensen op YouTube zitten.” Consequent zijn, is volgens haar de boodschap. “Je moet elke dag opnieuw de camera nemen en iets maken”, aldus Amore. “Het kan zijn dat je dat anderhalf jaar aan een stuk moet doen om er klaar voor te zijn.”
Voor het eerst in haar leven kent Amore financiële stabiliteit. Maar het is niet evident om veel geld te verdienen met filmpjes op YouTube, weet ze. Net zoals bij andere social media verandert het algoritme constant, en daardoor ook je virtuele loonstrookje. Vorig jaar haalde ze ruim 265.000 euro binnen. 60 procent daarvan met haar eigen bedrijf, 35 procent met sponsoring en amper 5 procent rechtstreeks van YouTube. Amore werkt maar met een vijftal bedrijven samen. Omdat ze heel kieskeurig is, kan ze haar prijzen opdrijven, verklapt ze aan Forbes.
Ze investeerde ook in vastgoed, goud en zilver, voor haar toekomst. “Dit is een piek in mijn leven. Ik moet uitzoeken hoe ik hiervan een langdurig inkomen kan maken... Ik denk dat sommige mensen denken dat dit voor altijd is, zonder te beseffen dat je misschien gewoon je 15 minuten roem beleeft.”
Reacties