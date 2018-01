Vakbonden bij Aviapartner bereiken akkoord met directie

Strike baggage handler Aviapartner: we expect this action to continue at least until 11 pm today. Baggage handling is disrupted and flights are delayed. Check whether your flight is handled by Aviapartner and if so: travel with carry-on baggage only. https://t.co/qHH4sofbmK pic.twitter.com/Eu3DA2HpS3

Brussels Airport(@ BrusselsAirport)