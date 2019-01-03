Stewardess onthult de ergerlijkste en walgelijkste gewoontes van passagiers avh

03 januari 2019

15u20 0 Reizen Urenlang in een vliegtuig op elkaar gepropt zitten met onbekenden, het is een uitdaging. En zeker wanneer je opgescheept zit met de meest ergerlijkste mensen. Voormalig stewardess Kathleen Shaw weet er alles over, ze wijdt er zelfs een volledige Instragrampagina aan waarop ze de walgelijkste gewoontes van passagiers onthult.

Kathleen Shaw was het gedrag van sommige passagiers zo beu dat ze de Instagrampagina ‘Passenger Shaming’ oprichtte. Met beschamende foto’s hoopte ze mensen wat meer vliegtuigetikette bij te brengen, maar intussen is de pagina uitgegroeid tot een fenomeen. Het account heeft al 720.000 volgers en het magazine Rolling Stone nam de pagina op in haar top 100 van ‘Beste Instagramaccounts’.

Passagiers van over de hele wereld sturen foto’s van ergerlijke passagiers door, waarna de ‘beste’ kiekjes op de pagina belanden. Het resultaat is al even walgelijk als herkenbaar: voeten op de arm- of rugsteunen, volgetekende tafeltjes en beschamende poses. En sommige foto’s zijn gewoon te gek voor woorden.

Hieronder vind je een overzicht van de meest opvallende foto’s:

Meer foto’s vind je op de instagrampagina ‘Passenger Shaming’.