Run op relaxhotel op Bali waar gasten met puppy's kunnen knuffelen Tom Tates

17 juni 2019

10u42

Bron: AD 32 Reizen Een yogahotel op het Indonesische eiland Bali lijkt een gat in de markt te hebben gevonden op het gebied van relaxen en ontspannen: knuffelen met piepjonge hondjes. Meermaals per week kunnen gasten van het Een yogahotel op het Indonesische eiland Bali lijkt een gat in de markt te hebben gevonden op het gebied van relaxen en ontspannen: knuffelen met piepjonge hondjes. Meermaals per week kunnen gasten van het Puri Garden hotel in kunstenaarsstadje Ubud bij wijze van therapie schattige puppy's aaien. Succes verzekerd, want het trendy hotel is voortdurend volgeboekt.

Op sociale media zoals Instagram wordt het hotel inmiddels de hemel in geprezen om het initiatief. “Ze zijn te vertederend voor woorden”, steekt iemand zijn enthousiasme niet onder stoelen of banken. Een ander jubelt over de heilzame werking van de puppy's. “Je weet echt niet wat je meemaakt.” De viervoetertjes behoren toe aan een lokaal asiel dat zich ontfermt over zwerfhonden en hun nakomelingen. Volgens velen leidt knuffelen met de hondjes tot het ultieme zengevoel. “Verder is dit natuurlijk een aanrader voor wie altijd al eens een jong hondje heeft willen hebben, maar geen tijd heeft om er een in huis te halen”, adviseert iemand.

Het hotel in kwestie biedt overigens niet alleen puppytherapie aan. Volgens gegevens op boekingssites kunnen gasten zich er ook laten masseren, wegdommelen in zitzakken rond het zwembad, verkwikkende drankjes drinken en meedoen aan de meest uiteenlopende yogasessies. Maar kamers in Puri Garden worden vooral gereserveerd door hondenliefhebbers die na een puppysessie vaak geld doneren aan de lokale hondenopvang.

Het knuffelen met (jonge) honden beperkt zich overigens niet tot alleen het hotel op Bali. Het is al jaren populair op Amerikaanse universiteiten. Net als in Indonesië wordt ook daar veel samengewerkt met hondenasiels. Door het knuffelen met hondjes daalt het niveau van het stresshormoon cortisol in het bloed, waardoor mensen zich meer ontspannen kunnen gaan voelen.