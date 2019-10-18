Qantas test vlucht van bijna 20 uur tussen New York en Sydney

  Bron: Belga
De vlucht wordt uitgevoerd met een Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
De vlucht wordt uitgevoerd met een Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Reizen Op de luchthaven JFK in New York vertrekt vanavond een vliegtuig van de Australische luchtvaartmaatschappij Qantas met bestemming Sydney, in Australië. De vlucht van 19,5 uur is een test van wat in 2022 de langste rechtstreekse lijnvlucht ter wereld moet worden. 

Aan boord van vlucht QF 7879, uitgevoerd met een Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, zullen zoals eerder aangekondigd veertig passagiers en tien bemanningsleden zijn. 

Tests

Zij zullen een reeks tests ondergaan, zoals slaapmonitoring, en bepaalde methodes volgen die moeten helpen om de jetlag van 15 uur te verwerken. Ook de slaapcycli en de alertheid van de bemanning zal worden onderzocht. Qantas zal de resultaten gebruiken om het aanbod te verfijnen. Het vliegtuig zou zondagochtend op de luchthaven Kingsford Smith in Sydney landen. 

De maatschappij hoopt in 2022 rechtstreekse passagiersvluchten te kunnen opstarten tussen New York en Sydney, en Londen en Sydney. De langste directe lijnvlucht is momenteel in handen van Singapore Airlines. De vlucht tussen Singapore en Newark (vlakbij New York) duurt 18,5 uur. 

