Qantas test vlucht van bijna 20 uur tussen New York en Sydney
.@Qantas is preparing to make aviation history tomorrow, testing the first nonstop flight from New York to Sydney. Fifty passengers received their pre-flight briefing before embarking on the 19.5 hour trip. https://t.co/AmTgvVGGar #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/fOlu0P6eH7 link
Aan boord van vlucht QF 7879, uitgevoerd met een Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, zullen zoals eerder aangekondigd veertig passagiers en tien bemanningsleden zijn.
Tests
Zij zullen een reeks tests ondergaan, zoals slaapmonitoring, en bepaalde methodes volgen die moeten helpen om de jetlag van 15 uur te verwerken. Ook de slaapcycli en de alertheid van de bemanning zal worden onderzocht. Qantas zal de resultaten gebruiken om het aanbod te verfijnen. Het vliegtuig zou zondagochtend op de luchthaven Kingsford Smith in Sydney landen.
De maatschappij hoopt in 2022 rechtstreekse passagiersvluchten te kunnen opstarten tussen New York en Sydney, en Londen en Sydney. De langste directe lijnvlucht is momenteel in handen van Singapore Airlines. De vlucht tussen Singapore en Newark (vlakbij New York) duurt 18,5 uur.
A plane and its passengers are to test the mental and physical limits of long-haul aviation when #Qantas operates the first direct flight by commercial airline from New York to Sydney this weekend, researchers monitoring passengers on the 19-hour journey https://t.co/b7R8PfBnu1 pic.twitter.com/yAgWeF0HDN link
