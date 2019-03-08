Parijse straat te populair op Instagram: "Ik kan niet meer in mijn tuin eten” Naz Taha

Bron: AD.nl 0 Reizen Eerst vonden de inwoners van de rue Crémieux in Parijs het nog wel leuk: hun straat is populair op Instagram. Maar nu Instagrammers van over de hele wereld hun straat komen vereeuwigen, willen ze maatregelen. “Onze privacy interesseert ze niet. Het gaat ze alleen maar om hun likes.”

De huizen in de smalle Rue Crémieux, vlak bij de Place de la Bastille in het 12e Arrondissement, werden ongeveer twintig jaar geleden gerenoveerd. Toen besloten de huiseigenaren ook om hun woningen een pasteltintje te geven. In de jaren die volgden groeide de straat uit tot een populaire ‘photo opportunity’. Niet alleen ‘gewone’ toeristen, maar ook bloggers en andere influencers komen naar de straat, om maar te zwijgen van selfieminnende stelletjes. Allemaal komen ze naar Rue Crémieux, tot ergernis van de bewoners.



Die willen nu zelfs dat hun straat een poort krijgt die ’s avonds en in het weekend afgesloten kan worden, maar ook tijdens zonsopgang en zonsondergang. Volgens de bewoners wordt hun straat op die momenten drukbezocht, omdat het licht mooi valt en de straat voor bezoekers dan het meest ‘Instagrammable’ is.

Een van de bewoners geeft de influencers een koekje van eigen deeg. Hij is - ironisch genoeg- de Instagrampagina Club Crémieux begonnen waarop hij de frustraties omtrent Instagrammers bijhoudt en foto’s verzamelt van de gekke taferelen die mensen uithalen voor de perfecte foto.

Een groep bewoners deed hun beklag tegenover Franse media: “Ik kan niet meer in mijn tuin eten omdat er de hele dag fotosessies voor mijn deur worden gehouden”, klaagde er een. “Laatst stond hier een rapper een hoop lawaai te maken. Bleek dat hij een videoclip aan het opnemen was.” Een Franse vrouw zei tegen radiozender France Infos dat de Instagrammende toeristen zich vaak geïrriteerd gedragen. “Onze privacy interesseert ze niets. Ze doen alles voor hun likes”, klaagde de vrouw.

Het filmpje hieronder is van @clubcremieux , het profiel dat de draak steekt met de influencers.

Onder de hashtag #ruecremieux staan tienduizenden posts.