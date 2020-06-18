Nachtclubs op Ibiza pas in 2021 opnieuw open JOBR

18 juni 2020

16u45

Bron: BBC 0 Reizen Feestvierders die van plan waren deze zomer naar Ibiza af te zakken voor een feestje, bergen die plannen beter nog een jaartje op. De nachtclubs op het Spaanse eiland zullen dit seizoen de deuren niet meer openen. Dat beslisten de lokale overheden.

Volgens een lokale krant heeft de overheid beslist dat clubs en discotheken ten vroegste in 2021 opnieuw openen op het eiland, tenzij er sneller een vaccin tegen het coronavirus beschikbaar is. Het toerisme en nachtleven lijdt zwaar onder de wereldwijde coronapandemie. Sommige nachtclubs probeerden evenementen uit te stellen tot oktober van dit jaar, maar ook dat lijkt nu verloren moeite.

Ushuaia en Hi Ibiza, twee grote clubs op Ibiza, hebben op hun sociale mediakanalen al bericht over de sluiting. Volgens hen is deze pandemie “de grootste crisis en de zwaarste uitdaging ooit gezien op Ibiza”. Wel zijn ze vastbesloten door te gaan, en van de zomer van 2021 “het grootste en beste seizoen ooit te maken”.

Andere discotheekuitbaters hopen dan weer dat de lokale overheden alternatieve evenementen wel nog toelaten dit jaar. Zo is er nog onduidelijkheid over openluchtclubs en strandbars. Hoe dan ook lijdt het nachtleven op Ibiza, en wereldwijd, enorme verliezen.

