‘Vermiste’ Britse blijkt op retraite in Fiji te zijn

23yr old British national Miss Lydia O'Sullivan is safe and in good health. CID's W/IP Berenadeta Tabalala met her last night after a nationwide search from Nadi to Yasawa, Namosi and then to Namadi Heights where she was found to be staying with the owners of an Eco Retreat. pic.twitter.com/ci7SjaoFqE

