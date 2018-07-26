Sabine Goethals host 'Best Chef Awards' 26 juli 2018

02u29 0

Freelance actrice en presentatrice Sabine Goethals uit Veldegem mag op maandag 1 oktober de 'Best Chef Awards' presenteren. Dat is een hoogaangeschreven awardshow voor koks in het Italiaanse Milaan. Ze werd gecontacteerd door directeur Cristian Gadau.





"Een hele eer", vindt Sabine Goethals. "Niet alleen zijn ook 9 Belgische chefs genomineerd, maar daarnaast mag ook ik als Vlaamse het podium op."





Goethals is al lang actief op foodfestivals, onder meer op het Brugse Kookeet.





(BHT)



