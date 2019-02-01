WEEK VAN DE POËZIE: Liese Leunens (53) kreeg een Instagram-account van haar dochters en publiceerde zo haar eerste gedichten Pepingse laat publiek kennismaken met haar werk op @poeziejegraag en nu ook in taverne Vandaag Bart Kerckhoven

15u18 0 Halle Een Instagram-account en drie dochters die haar aanmoedigen: Dat was wat Liese Leunens (53) uit Elingen nodig had om voor het eerst met haar poëzie naar buiten te komen. Ze leest deze week voor in een woonzorgcentrum en sinds kort kan je in taverne Vandaag in Halle haar werk bewonderen. “Schrijven over de dagdagelijkse dingen met een knipoog, dat is wat ik graag doe”, vertelt ze aan het begin van de Week van de Poëzie.

Liese schrijft al jaren gedichten maar haar poëzie bleef al die tijd binnenskamers. Tot de dochters van Liese beslisten dat mama maar eens een Instagram-account moest hebben. Inez, Nikki en Katja hadden meteen het perfecte moederdagcadeau gevonden. Op @poeziejegraag post Liese nu al meer dan een half jaar gedichtjes. “Ik schrijf graag korte stukjes tekst en die passen perfect in een Instagram”, zegt Liese. “Dat sociaal medium past bij wat ik breng. Aanvankelijk kende ik niets van Instagram maar ik vind het leuk om er poëzie te delen met iedereen. En blijkbaar bevalt het heel wat mensen wat intussen heb ik al 3.307 volgers zonder er publiciteit voor te maken.”

Liese schrijft over honderd-en-één dingen. Over de liefde of over een gekreukt laken en zelfs dt-fouten leveren genoeg stof voor een bladzijde poëzie. “Ik schrijf in en uit mijn leven”, vertelt ze. “Ik ben ooit begonnen met eenvoudige rijmpjes waarmee ik de mensen vooral aan het lachen wilde brengen. Intussen is mijn poëzie gelukkig geëvolueerd maar de kwinkslag blijft er wel in zitten.”

Liese volgt ook les in Ternat bij de bekende dichter Ivo Van Strijtem. “Ik heb van hem al heel wat geleerd”, zegt ze. “Hij heeft me ook aangeraden om mijn eigen stem te vinden. De laatste maanden ben ik meer dan ooit met poëzie bezig. Mijn dochters sporen me nog altijd aan. Nu hebben ze zelfs gedichten van mij op kopjes laten drukken.”

En intussen kan je Lieses werk ook bekijken in taverne Vandaag in de Volpestraat in Halle. Enkele kaders met spitsvondige poëzie staan in de vitrine van de zaak en ook in de grote kast kregen de gedichten een plaats. “Ik ben zelf erg creatief”, vertelt uitbaatster Ness Dammans. “Ik wilde de taverne wat huiselijker inrichten en daarom vond ik het een leuk idee om de gedichten van Liese een plaats te geven. Het zijn unieke dichtstukjes. De komende maanden kan er ook eens afgewisseld worden. Voor de klanten is het leuk. Ze kunnen de teksten in de kast en in de etalage ontdekken en het is ook licht verteerbaar. Soms zie ik ze al eens gniffelen als ze een leuke boodschap lezen bij het buitengaan”, lacht Ness.

Liese bracht intussen haar gedichten al eens in de bibliotheek van Pepingen en vandaag nog in een woonzorgcentrum. En er staan nog voordrachten op het programma. In het personeelstijdschrift van het Centrum voor Leerlingenbegeleiding publiceert ze ook. Maar een gedichtenbundel heeft ze nog niet uit. “Daar heb ik zelfs nooit van kunnen dromen”, zegt Liese. “Maar misschien wordt het wel onvermijdelijk. Ik denk wel dat ik genoeg inspiratie heb om een bundel te vullen. Maar zolang ik plezier aan het dichten beleef is het voor mij ook al leuk.”