Handelsingenieur met 62.000 volgers op Instagram op 19de plaats voor Vlaams Parlement bij Open Vld KOEN MOREAU

04 april 2019

16u07 2 Gent De 28-jarige Thomas De Borle, afkomstig uit Burst (Erpe-Mere), maar woonachtig in Gent kreeg bij Open Vld de 19de plaats op de verkiezingslijst voor het Vlaams Parlement.

De naam doet misschien geen belletje rinkelen, maar op Instagram is de man goed voor 62.000 volgers. “En dat zal zonder twijfel meegespeeld hebben in de vraag om Open Vld te versterken”, vertelt de man die na zijn studies handelsingenieur in Gent bleef hangen. Een beslissing waardoor hij zijn roots in Burst en een verleden bij de Koninklijke Harmonie Sint-Cecilia Burst, tennisclub Sportina en karateclub Taisho Lede achter liet. Iets dat hem niet belet om nu zijn eerste stappen in de politiek te zetten. “Het gevolg van een babbel met de Zottegemse ‘Open Vld’-fractieleider tijdens een benefietavond waardoor ik spontaan vertelde dat ik niet aan de zijlijn wou blijven toekijken”, vertelt Thomas. Waar de talrijke Instagram-volgers vandaan komen is Thomas zelf niet helemaal duidelijk. “Ik heb altijd sterk ingezet op Instagram door actief personen te volgen en foto’s te liken. Ook heb ik enkele keren geadverteerd”, geeft de man toe.