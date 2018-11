'Ardooie' 09 november 2018

02u26 1

The revolution stands





i n Ardooie





Dinosaurs walked in Ardooie





Booking dot com





Reprezant 8850 (oh-oh)





*Sabrina*





I fell in love





For the very first time





Laura Lynn





But the relation ended





when she started to sing





It's always good coming home, baby





No Izzegem, Emelgem, Kachtem





My heart belongs to Ardooie





No klitteputn van Egem





My love goes out to Ardooie.





(CDR)