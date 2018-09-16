Zoveel verdienen influencers echt mv

De afgelopen jaren is er heel wat gewikt en gewogen over hoeveel ze nu écht verdienen. Influencers. Mensen die met Instagram en/of YouTube heel wat geld binnenhalen. Bij veel mensen wekt het heel wat jaloezie op, maar verdienen ze werkelijk zo veel? Highsnobiety deed onderzoek.

Er is geen exact loon dat een influencer kan verdienen. Hun inkomen hangt af van heel wat factoren, zoals bijvoorbeeld het aantal volgers dat ze hebben. De Fincancial Times ligt toe dat een influencer met zo'n 100.00 volgers op Instagram gemakkelijk 2.000 tot 2.500 euro per post kan vragen.

Het is nog even wachten op een echt verdienmodel. Social media-platforms zijn nog relatief nieuw, de meeste zijn dan ook nog geen tien jaar oud. Hoeveel ze verdienen hangt dan ook van hun eigen skills af. Gaby Dunn, influencer, actrice en schrijfster gaf een kijkje in de exclusieve wereld in een blogpost: 'Ik heb wel eens op een rode loper gestaan met maar tachtig dollar op mijn bankrekening.' En dat terwijl Gaby 340.000 volgers op Instagram heeft.

Maar er zijn influencers die heus wel flinke bedragen verdienen met Instagram en YouTube. Zo zouden Amra en Elma Beganovich, twee zussen die meer dan 700.000 volgers hebben op hun Instagram-account, zo'n 700.000 euro verdienen per jaar.