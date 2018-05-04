Zes woeste woestijnen die scoren op Instagram
1. Westelijke Sahara, Marokko
2. Huacachina woestijn, Peru
3. Mojavewoestijn, VS
. . Image at Red Rock Canyon State Park, California just after sunrise, while there was some overcasting. . ================================ Image Information- *Location: Red Rock Canyon, California *Camera: Nikon D7100 *Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 *Filter: None *Tripod: GITZO GT5562LTS *Aperture: f/22 *Shutter Speed: 1/3 sec *ISO: 100 ================================ . #brentbremerphotography #optoutside #desert #redrockcanyon #nature #getoutside #roadtrip #mojavedesert #adventure #travel #explorecalifornia #scenic #nationalpark #views #adventureisoutthere #outdoors #hiking #explore #rockclimbing #redrockstatepark #hike #picoftheday #outdoorlife #thehikemovement #outdoorphotography #mountainman #instagood #mountaineer #mojavedessert
4. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
How often do you get to walk over the sky? On rare and special occasions, it’s possible to do it at Uyuni’s Salt Flats, Bolivia. (C) Joel Santos Taken with a Canon EOS 5D MKIII + 70-200 F/4 IS #liveforthestory #canonportugal #canoneurope #bolivia #uyuni #uyunisaltflats #salardeuyuni #joelsantosphoto
5. Wadi Rum, Jordanië
💛Dame una puesta de sol en el desierto; prometo quedarme inmovil y guardarlo para siempre en mis retinas. . . . #WADIRUM #desert #desierto #jordan #jordania #islandia #iamtb #picoftheday #planetawanderislandia #iceland #ringroad #roadtrip #viajandoenfurgo #backpackers_pics #mochileros #iamdigitalnomad #mondofotodelmes #adventure #travelgram #iamtb
Reacties