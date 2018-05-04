Zes woeste woestijnen die scoren op Instagram

    • Liesbeth De Corte
Nina Wie vakantie zegt, denkt waarschijnlijk niet meteen aan een woestijn als bestemming. Voor de citytrippers is er niet veel te bezoeken en voor de strandgangers is er geen zee om zich in te verfrissen. Toch zijn de Sahara en co. ook vakantieplekken waar je ogen tekort komt, dat bewijzen de vele foto’s op Instagram. Dit zijn alvast onze favorieten.

1. Westelijke Sahara, Marokko

Balance. It’s something I’m notoriously awful at. I’m either on a diet or eating terribly. Working 12 hours a day or traveling 12. Tearing my acl meant that I was forced to take a break- both physically and mentally. But my brain keeps wandering off. How do you balance it all?

2. Huacachina woestijn, Peru

📍 Huacachina 🚌 Lima - Huacachina, 3 hours 58 minutes (305 Km) 🏃‍♀️5 days 17 hours (595 Km) . 📷 by @jcpieri . 🇵🇪 Follow @lima and tag us in your photos to get featured. #huacachina #huacachinaoasis #huacachinadesert #desert #oasis #desertdunes #dunes #desertlife

3. Mojavewoestijn, VS

. . Image at Red Rock Canyon State Park, California just after sunrise, while there was some overcasting. . ================================ Image Information- *Location: Red Rock Canyon, California *Camera: Nikon D7100 *Lens: Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 *Filter: None *Tripod: GITZO GT5562LTS *Aperture: f/22 *Shutter Speed: 1/3 sec *ISO: 100 ================================ . #brentbremerphotography #optoutside #desert #redrockcanyon #nature #getoutside #roadtrip #mojavedesert #adventure #travel #explorecalifornia #scenic #nationalpark #views #adventureisoutthere #outdoors #hiking #explore #rockclimbing #redrockstatepark #hike #picoftheday #outdoorlife #thehikemovement #outdoorphotography #mountainman #instagood #mountaineer #mojavedessert

4. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

How often do you get to walk over the sky? On rare and special occasions, it’s possible to do it at Uyuni’s Salt Flats, Bolivia. (C) Joel Santos Taken with a Canon EOS 5D MKIII + 70-200 F/4 IS #liveforthestory #canonportugal #canoneurope #bolivia #uyuni #uyunisaltflats #salardeuyuni #joelsantosphoto

5. Wadi Rum, Jordanië

💛Dame una puesta de sol en el desierto; prometo quedarme inmovil y guardarlo para siempre en mis retinas. . . . #WADIRUM #desert #desierto #jordan #jordania #islandia #iamtb #picoftheday #planetawanderislandia #iceland #ringroad #roadtrip #viajandoenfurgo #backpackers_pics #mochileros #iamdigitalnomad #mondofotodelmes #adventure #travelgram #iamtb

6. Tharwoestijn, India

A post shared by indian.crome ™️ (@indian.crome)

Reacties

